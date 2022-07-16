Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,635 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

MMM stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.54.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

