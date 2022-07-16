Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.