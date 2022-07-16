Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

