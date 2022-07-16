Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

