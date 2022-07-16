Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $128.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.