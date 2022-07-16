Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 8,694 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Northwest Bancshares worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $79,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

