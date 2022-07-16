Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock.

EPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSE:EPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

