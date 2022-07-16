Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRSO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

About Northern Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

