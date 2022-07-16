Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLIT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 43,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,534. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Lights Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of Northern Lights Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $13,273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Lights Acquisition

About Northern Lights Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $114,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,232,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.