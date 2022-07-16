North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 66 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of UNH opened at $529.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.03. The firm has a market cap of $497.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $577.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.43.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.