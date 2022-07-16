North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after purchasing an additional 774,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,819,000 after purchasing an additional 611,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 810,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,880,000 after purchasing an additional 378,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,314,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.7 %

AMCR stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.70.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

