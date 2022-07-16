North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale upped their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

NYSE COP opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

