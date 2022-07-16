North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

ACN stock opened at $271.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.13. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

