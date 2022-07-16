North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $91.23 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

