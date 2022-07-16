North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

