North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,246 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American Express
In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
American Express Price Performance
NYSE:AXP opened at $142.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.26.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Further Reading
