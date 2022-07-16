Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $275.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $289.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $227.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.0% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 9,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

