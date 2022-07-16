Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $29,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

Shares of NSC opened at $227.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.99 and its 200-day moving average is $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

