Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Update

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 137,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $24.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group ( NASDAQ:NISN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

