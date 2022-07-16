Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,771 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

