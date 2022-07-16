Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $320.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.10. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.