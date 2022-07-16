Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after purchasing an additional 474,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.78.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

