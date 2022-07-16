Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

AMP stock opened at $230.33 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

