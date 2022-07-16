Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.01 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $11,786,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $1,204,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

EOG opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

