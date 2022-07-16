Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

