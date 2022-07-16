Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,560 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.20.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

