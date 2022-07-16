Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,917 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $184.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

