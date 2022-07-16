Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,070 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 182.4% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.09.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

