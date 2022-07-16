Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 942.5 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $18.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $25.42.

About Nippon Electric Glass

(Get Rating)

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

