Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.0 days.
Nippon Carbon Stock Performance
Nippon Carbon stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.
About Nippon Carbon
