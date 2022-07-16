Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.0 days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Performance

Nippon Carbon stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

