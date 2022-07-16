NFT Index (NFTI) Price Tops $613.62 on Exchanges

NFT Index (NFTI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2,108.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $613.62 or 0.02944453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

NFT Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

