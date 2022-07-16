NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Trading 33.6% Higher This Week

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. NFT Art Finance has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $469,096.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00052325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001864 BTC.
NFT Art Finance Coin Profile
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
Buying and Selling NFT Art Finance
Receive News & Updates for NFT Art Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Art Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.