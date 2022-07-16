NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Insider Activity

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 101,065 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Stories

