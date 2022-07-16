NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 33,312 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero acquired 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.54 per share, for a total transaction of 517,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,580,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately 55,646,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 15.65. 73,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,430. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 12.64 and a 12-month high of 16.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.11.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

