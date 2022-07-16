Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $90,515,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NEM opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

