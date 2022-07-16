Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.42

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 380033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Newegg Commerce Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth $79,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Newegg Commerce Company Profile
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

