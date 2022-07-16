New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to $1.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut New Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.56.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,465 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in New Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,380 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.