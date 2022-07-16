New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 244.0% in June

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the June 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86. New China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

