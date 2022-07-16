Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Tops $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00117505 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

