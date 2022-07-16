Nestree Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.20 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Nestree has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $25.20 million and $1.55 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.37 or 1.00092525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00043748 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024542 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001519 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

