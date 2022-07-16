Nestree (EGG) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $25.20 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.37 or 1.00092525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00043748 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024542 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

