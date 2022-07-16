Nerve Finance (NRV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $330,513.81 and $1.02 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,723.39 or 0.99998593 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009239 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Nerve Finance
Nerve Finance (CRYPTO:NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.
Buying and Selling Nerve Finance
