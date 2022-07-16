NEAR Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200.19 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $200.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00016598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00093011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00284297 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00042197 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 738,198,955 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.