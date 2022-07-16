NBT Bank N A NY Sells 575 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYZ opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

