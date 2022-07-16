NBT Bank N A NY Sells 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.90 and its 200-day moving average is $224.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $301.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

