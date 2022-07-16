NBT Bank N A NY Sells 378 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

Ecolab stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.