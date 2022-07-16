NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.22 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

