NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 453,624 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,028,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,318,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,054,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of HDV stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27.
