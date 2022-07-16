NBT Bank N A NY Has $557,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.