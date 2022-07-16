Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.96 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.